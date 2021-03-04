Journalists Apologise To ULFA-I, Request Release Of Quippo Workers

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
quippo oil and gas employees
5

In a latest development in the abducted employees case of Quippo, ULFA-I has released a statement demanding an apology from a web portal for sensationalising a news story related to the case. However, in a latest update, the journalists have furnished an apology and requested for the release of Quippo Oil Company Employees Pranab Kumar Gogoi and Ram Kumar immediately.

In a statement released in Assamese earlier today, the banned militant outfit stated that digital news portal Time 8 journalists Dixit Sharma and Pranab Gogoi have commented sarcastically against the outfit’s chief Paresh Baruah and insulted him in one of their programmes.

The outfit has asserted if the journalists do not offer an apology the Quippo employees who were supposed to be released today will not be released.

Related News

Assam Polls: AJP-Raijor Dal Candidates List To Be Announced…

Assam Elections: 1106 Polling Booths Allotted For Kamrup

Assam Polls: Congress Launches Website For Unemployed Youths

Indian Army Trains Turkmenistan Special Forces In Himachal

You might also like
National

Zee News Office Sealed after 28 Employees Test COVID-19 +ve

National

Pakistan Violates Ceasefire On LoC

National

G20: PM Modi Presents 9 Point Charter On Economic Offenders

Sports

PM launches Fit India Movement

Top Stories

GUWAHATI | ATM Hackers Arrested in Mumbai

Sports

Kohli bags top three ICC awards in single year

Comments
Loading...