Journalists Apologise To ULFA-I, Request Release Of Quippo Workers

In a latest development in the abducted employees case of Quippo, ULFA-I has released a statement demanding an apology from a web portal for sensationalising a news story related to the case. However, in a latest update, the journalists have furnished an apology and requested for the release of Quippo Oil Company Employees Pranab Kumar Gogoi and Ram Kumar immediately.

In a statement released in Assamese earlier today, the banned militant outfit stated that digital news portal Time 8 journalists Dixit Sharma and Pranab Gogoi have commented sarcastically against the outfit’s chief Paresh Baruah and insulted him in one of their programmes.

The outfit has asserted if the journalists do not offer an apology the Quippo employees who were supposed to be released today will not be released.