Joyasree Goswami Mahanta wins Sahitya Akademi Award

Padma Shri recipient and former Rajya Sabha MP Joyasree Goswami Mahanta has won the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award 2019. Announcing the annual Sahitya Akademi Awards in 23 languages, the Sahitya Akademi shared a press release on Wednesday.

Joyasree Goswami Mahanta won the award for her novel ‘Chanakya’. Apart from Mahanta, Phukan Ch. Basumatary won the Sahita Akademi award for ‘Akhai Athumniphrai (Poetry)’ in Bodo language.

Politician-writer Shashi Tharoor and playwright Nand Kishore Acharya are among 23 writers who will be bestowed with the Sahitya Akademi Award 2019. Tharoor won the award for his book ‘An Era of Darkness’ in English.