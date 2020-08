Assamese film Joymoti’s actor Naren Bordoloi’s wife Ruprekha Bordoloi passed away on Sunday.

A prominent social worker, Bordoloi (84) suffered from high blood pressure and was declared dead around 7.30 am in a Nagaon hospital.

Bordoloi is survived by her three daughters, their spouses and her grandchildren.

Residents of Barhampur in Nagaon mourned the death of the Ruprekha Bordoloi.