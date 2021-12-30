NationalTop Stories

JP Nadda Arrives In Imphal Ahead Of 2022 Manipur Polls

By Pratidin Bureau
Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Manipur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Thursday arrived in the state.

Upon his arrival, Nadda was received by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The BJP National President will address Yuva Rally in Manipur’s Kakching town.

Related News

HNLC Militant Surrenders Before BSF In Meghalaya

Assam | HSLC-HS Exam from March 15, 2022: Ranoj Pegu

Actor Nora Fatehi Tests COVID-19 Positive

Anuradha Sharma Pujari Wins Sahitya Akademi Award 2021

BJP came to power in Manipur for the first time in 2017.

After the 2017 Assembly polls, a coalition of BJP, National People’s Party (NPP), Naga People’s Front and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) formed the government, which is presently led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, which consists of 60 members, is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022.

Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of ‘Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum’ in Manipur via video conferencing.

(With Inputs from ANI)

You might also like
Top Stories

Chaygaon: Minor Goes Missing In Brahmaputra

National

4 Held With Heroin Along Myanmar Border In Mizoram

National

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel Dies at 71

Pratidin Exclusive

5,200 posts lying vacant in Assam Power Department

Assam

Pisciculture And The New Age Farming

National

Odisha: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Stone Quarry Blast