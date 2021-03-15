JP Nadda To Campaign For Assam Assembly Polls Today

National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a one-day visit to Assam on Monday to address three mega public rallies for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Nadda will reach Lilabari Airport in Assam and address a public rally at MV Field, Dhakuakhana (Assam) at 11:00 am. Following which he will address another huge public rally at IB Field, Jamugurihat Sootea in Assam at 12:45 pm.

At 02:50 pm in the afternoon, Nadda will address the third mega rally in Assam at HS Field, Borbhagiya, Barsola. At 06:15 pm, he is also scheduled to attend a meeting of the Sonitpur District Party Office near Tezpur Airport and return to the national capital later tonight.

Assam will go to the polls on March 27, April 1, and 6. Results will be declared on May 2 for the 126 seats.

