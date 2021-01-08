NationalRegionalTop Stories

JP Nadda to Visit Assam on Jan 11-12

By Pratidin Bureau
Days after announcing recovery from COVID-19, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda will visit Assam on January 11-12 ahead of the assembly polls.

The BJP President will chair a organizational meeting with the party members in Guwahati.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to visit Assam after JP Nadda on January 24.

The party has also drawn a 120-day programme under which Nadda will be required to tour across the country in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

