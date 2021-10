JP Nadda To Visit Manipur On Oct 9 To Review Poll Preparations

BJP national president J P Nadda will be visiting Manipur on October 9 (Saturday) for two days to review preparations ahead of polls.

Manipur CM Biren Singh had also chaired a meeting with BJP state unit president Sharda Devi along with other officials to discuss preparation for Nadda’s visit to the poll-bound state.

The BJP currently has 24 members in the 60 members Manipur Legislative Assembly.

Assembly elections in the state will be held in March 2022 next year.