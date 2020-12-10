JP Nadda’s Convoy Attacked In Bengal

BJP president J P Nadda’s convoy on Wednesday was attacked by alleged TMC supporters in West Bengal, several news outlets reported.

Nadda alleged the state has turned “complete lawlessness and goonda raj”.

While on his way to Diamond Harbour to attend a party meet, Nadda’s convoy was attacked along with the party’s general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. Vijayvargiya’s car was attacked as well and he survived injuries.Vehicles of BJP national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash and secretary Anupam Hazra were also ransacked.

“What I witnessed today is shocking and unprecedented. West Bengal has become a state characterised by utter lawlessness and intolerance. The administration has completely failed and goonda raj prevails,” he later told a meeting of party workers, PTI reported.

“If I have reached here for the meeting it is due to Maa Durga”s grace…I can imagine how difficult it is for common party workers in Bengal,” he said.

“We have to defeat this goonda raj and we will,” he was quoted saying in the PTI report, adding “the state has reached a new low under the misrule of the TMC government”.