Top StoriesNational

JP Nadda’s Convoy Attacked In Bengal

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: NDTV
0

BJP president J P Nadda’s convoy on Wednesday was attacked by alleged TMC supporters in West Bengal, several news outlets reported.

Nadda alleged the state has turned “complete lawlessness and goonda raj”.

While on his way to Diamond Harbour to attend a party meet, Nadda’s convoy was attacked along with the party’s general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. Vijayvargiya’s car was attacked as well and he survived injuries.Vehicles of BJP national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash and secretary Anupam Hazra were also ransacked.

Related News

Tarun Gogoi’s Ashes To Be Immersed In Sadia

Pramod Boro Urges Amit Shah To Provide Security In BTC Polls

Guwahati: BMS College Principal Commits Suicide

Italy’s 1982 Football World Cup Hero Paolo Rossi Dies

“What I witnessed today is shocking and unprecedented. West Bengal has become a state characterised by utter lawlessness and intolerance. The administration has completely failed and goonda raj prevails,” he later told a meeting of party workers, PTI reported.

“If I have reached here for the meeting it is due to Maa Durga”s grace…I can imagine how difficult it is for common party workers in Bengal,” he said.

“We have to defeat this goonda raj and we will,” he was quoted saying in the PTI report, adding “the state has reached a new low under the misrule of the TMC government”.

You might also like
Regional

EVMs dysfunctional in various polling booths

Top Stories

Assam Posts Another 8 COVID-19 Deaths

World

Sri Lanka releases photographs of 6 suspects

Regional

MLA Numal Momin receives death threat on phone

Regional

Bhupen Da’s statue to be inaugurated in Arunachal Pradesh

Top Stories

COVID India: Active Cases Dips Below 8 Lakh

Comments
Loading...