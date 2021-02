The Assam government on Sunday appointed Professor Jyoti Prasad Saikia as the as the Vice-Chancellor of Birangana Sati Sadhani Rajiyak Vishwavidyalaya in Golaghat for a term of two years.

Professor Jyoti Prasad Saikia heads the department of Sociology, Dibrugarh University.

Besides, being an academic and conducting research in social sciences, Professor Saikia has penned over 200 short stories and 12 novels. He has also written dramas and television screenplays.