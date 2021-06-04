Juhi Chawla’s Plea Against 5G Dismissed, Slapped Rs 20 Lakh Fine

Actor Juhi Chawla was fined Rs 20 lakh by Delhi High Court after being dismissed a lawsuit against setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country.

The court said the lawsuit was for “publicity” as Chawla had circulated the video conferencing link of the hearing on social media resulting in repeated interruptions by unknown persons.

It said that Chawla and two other plaintiffs have abused misused the process of law and wasted the court’s time.

Contempt notices were also issued against unknown persons by the court for interrupting the court proceedings.

After pronouncement of order, Chawla’s counsel sought a stay on the verdict which was outrightly denied by the court.

During the earlier hearings, the court had termed the lawsuit as “defective” and said it was filed for “media publicity”.

Further, the court said the plaintiffs were required to first approach the government of their rights and then come to the court if denied.

Apart from being an actor, Chawla is also an avid environmentalist. She had sought a direction to the authorities as to how 5G technology is safe to humans, animals, and every type of living organism, flora, and fauna.

She said that if 5G comes to being, it would cause irreversible damage to the environment and “no person, animal, bird, insect and plant on earth will be able to avoid exposure, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, to radiation 10x to 100x times greater than what exists today.”

On Wednesday, the actor had shared a link for the court hearing on Twitter and Instagram.

“Hum…tum aur 5G!

If you do think this concerns you in anyway, feel free to join our first virtual hearing conducted at Delhi High Court, to be held on 2nd June, 10.45 AM onwards,” she tweeted.