Junior World Wrestling Championships: PM Congratulates Grapplers For Bagging 11 Medals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian wrestlers on winning a total of 11 medals including four silvers at the Junior World Wrestling Championships 2021.

In a tweet on Monday afternoon, the Prime Minister said: “More power to the talented wrestlers! At the Junior World Wrestling Championships 2021, our Men’s and Women’s contingent comes back with a total of 11 medals including 4 Silvers. Kudos to the team for the success and best wishes for their future endeavours.”

In a first, the Indian female grapplers finished third in the Championship held in Ulfa, Russia.

The Indian female wrestlers won five medals including three silver medals. Sanju Devi settled for silver (62 kg), Bhateri clinched to silver in the 65kg category and Bipasha in the 76kg category too won a silver medal.

Indian Grappler Ravinder earned a silver medal for India in the 61kg Men’s final

Yash (74kg), Gourav Baliyan (79kg), Pruthviraj Patil (92kg), Deepak (97kg), Anirudh (125kg) utilized the full use of the repechage round and went on to win bronze medals.