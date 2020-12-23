‘Jur Homodol’ Against CAA in Dibrugarh

By Pratidin Bureau
Anti-CAA protest
In continuation of the protests in several parts of the State demanding scrapping of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the members of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) took out a massive torchlight procession across Dibrugarh on Wednesday.

More than hundreds of members of the students’ body observed a ‘Jur Homodol’ program from K.C. Gogoi Path near Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi College.

The union’s protesters have alerted the state government that if their voices are not heard, they would be compelled to carry more intense and rigorous anti- CAA protest. 

It may be stated that the controversial Act was passed in the lower house on December 11 last year.

