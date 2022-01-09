Juria: 1 Killed, 5 Injured In Land-Centric Clash Between Families

One person was killed and five others including women were left injured in a land-centric feud between two families in Assam’s Juria on Sunday.

The incident took place at Kaliadinga in Juria in Assam’s Nagaon district. The clash broke out between the families of Majibur Rahman and Gulzar Hussain.

Notably, the two families had a long-standing feud over a disputed piece of land in connection with which the families had also lodged complaints at the Juria Police Station.

In the meantime, a Majibur Rahman and Jiyabur Rahman led a group with sharp weapons, barged into the residence of Gulzar Hussain, and attacked the family. Gulzar Hussain was killed in the attack while other family members identified as Ruhul Amin, Abdul Rauf, and Abdul Malekar were left injured.

Out of them, Abdul Malekar is reportedly in serious condition. Meanwhile, all of the injured have been admitted to Nagaon Civil Hospital for further treatment.

