Top StoriesNational

Justice NV Ramana Appointed 48th Chief Justice Of India

By Pratidin Bureau
20

Justice NV Ramana has been appointed as the 48th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind. The oath taking ceremony for the same will be held on April 24.

His predecessor, Chief Justice SA Bobde, who is set to retire on April 23, had recommended Justice Ramana for the country’s top judge.

Born in agricultural family in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district on August 27, 1957, Justice Ramana will be the country’s top judge for a year and four months, till August 26, 2022.

Related News

PM Modi to Review COVID-19 Situation with CMs on April 8

Night Curfew Enforced In Delhi Due To Rising COVID Cases

Assam Polls: 33.18% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 12 Noon

Mortal Remains of Martyr Dilip Kumar Das Reaches Assam

Justice Ramana was first appointed as the permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000. Later, he functioned as Acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court from March to May 2013.

Subsequently, he was elevated as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court in 2013 and as a judge in the top court in 2014.

You might also like
Regional

First phase: All you need to know about 5 Assam LS seats

Regional

“I was Asked to join RSS to get Bail”: Akhil Gogoi

Business

Finance ministry ties up with 40 entities to extend loans under MUDRA scheme

Regional

‘German Stadium’ in Diphu, Assam gets ready for FIFA World Cup

National

Militant Killed In J&K

Top Stories

“Falsely Fabricated, Unscientific Product”: Top Medical Body On Coronil

Comments
Loading...