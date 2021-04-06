Justice NV Ramana Appointed 48th Chief Justice Of India

Justice NV Ramana has been appointed as the 48th Chief Justice of India by President Ram Nath Kovind. The oath taking ceremony for the same will be held on April 24.

His predecessor, Chief Justice SA Bobde, who is set to retire on April 23, had recommended Justice Ramana for the country’s top judge.

Born in agricultural family in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district on August 27, 1957, Justice Ramana will be the country’s top judge for a year and four months, till August 26, 2022.

Justice Ramana was first appointed as the permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000. Later, he functioned as Acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court from March to May 2013.

Subsequently, he was elevated as the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court in 2013 and as a judge in the top court in 2014.