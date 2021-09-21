Justin Trudeau To Be Canada PM For Historic Third Time As Liberals Win Polls

Justin Trudeau is poised for a third term as Canada‘s prime minister reported Canadian broadcasters who projected a win for his Liberal Party in Monday’s elections.

Trudeau, who was in power from 2015 has now won three general elections in less than six years.

According to New York Times, many voters are still in line casting ballots, perhaps for several more hours, it is unclear whether Trudeau’s Liberal Party would regain a majority in Parliament. Canada has multiple time zones and accordingly, the polling stations closed at staggered times on Monday evening.

Trudeau,49, won Papineau, Quebec, according to state broadcaster CBC.

Citing projections by various outlets – CTV News, Global News, and CBC, Sputnik reported that the Liberals will win Monday’s election, although it remains to be seen whether this will be a minority or majority mandate.

The Conservatives, led by Erin O’Toole, are projected to be the main opposition party.

Sputnik further reported, that the Liberals currently lead in 141 ridings mostly across the country, leading the Conservatives, who are ahead in 99 ridings, and the Bloc Quebecois which has the lead in 25 of Quebec’s electoral districts, with five per cent of the votes counted.

Trudeau’s party currently commands 37.5 per cent of support, followed by the Tories with 34.0 per cent and the New Democrats (NDP) at 16.2 per cent.

