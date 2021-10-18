Jyotiraditya Scindia Flags Off 6 Routes Expanding Aerial Connectivity In NE

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, virtually flagged off six routes expanding the aerial connectivity of North-East India.

The routes commencing operations from today are Kolkata – Guwahati, Guwahati – Aizawl, Aizawl – Shillong, Shillong – Aizawl, Aizawl – Guwahati, and Guwahati – Kolkata.

Dr. R. Lalthangliana, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Higher and Technical Education, Commerce and Industry, Shri. Robert RomawiaRoyte, Minister of State for Sports and Youth Services, Tourism and Information and Communication Technologyalong with other important members of the state government joined the event virtually from the Lengpui Airport, Aizawl, Mizoram.

The Union Minister of Civil Aviation said, “Mizoram is the gateway to North-East India. The city has an immense amount of importance for its tourism & economic sector. We are committed to giving wings to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of making it possible that every state’s uniqueness must be experienced by all citizens of the country. I assure you, that MoS General Dr. V K Singh (Retd.) and I will personally visit Mizoram very soon.”

The minister further mentioned, “I am delighted to mention the fact that Alliance Air’s most ATR aircraft are deployed on the North-Eastern routes. Today, we are further establishing seamless connectivity across entire North-East India by connecting 4 cities with one flight. This underlines the due importance given to the North-East by the Ministry of Civil Aviation under the leadership of our Prime Minister. Under the UDAN scheme,we have connected cities that had no mention on the aviation map of the country. We have already started 60 airports, and 387 routes, out of which 100 routes are awarded in North East alone, & 50 are already operational. Moreover, In 2014, only 6 airports were operational in North East, now we have grown to 15 airports in a short span of 7 years. Therefore, this further highlights the due importance of the North-Eastern states for this government. In addition to this, under the KRISHI UDAN Yojna, we have identified 16 airports to enhance the export opportunities of the region establishing dual benefits of enhancement of cargo movements and exports.”

MoS, Civil Aviation, General Dr. V K Singh (Retd.) along with Rajeev Bansal, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) were present too. Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, along with other senior officials of the MoCA were also present at the ceremony held at MoCA.

With these new flights, travellers from Guwahati, Aizawl and Shillong will get multiple options for onward connectivity to the rest of the country.

The Schedule effective 19thOct -21 is mentioned below: