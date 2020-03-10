Jyotiraditya Scindia Meets PM Modi, Amit Shah

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who is likely to join BJP met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday amid indications that he might join the saffron party to topple the Madhya Pradesh government.

According to sources, Scindia first met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and then the two leaders met Modi at the Prime Minister’s residence.

Legislators loyal to Scindia, who has been upset with the Congress leadership with his marginalization in the affairs of the Madhya Pradesh Congress, are likely to quit the party to reduce the Kamal Nath-led government to a minority.

It is likely to be followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party staking claim to form the government in the state.

However, efforts were on to woo back disgruntled leader and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia by the Kamal Nath-led Congress government who remains ‘incommunicado’.

Moreover, seventeen MLAs, including at least six ministers, known to be Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists, are currently in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Kamal Nath promised to reconstitute the state cabinet after an emergency meeting late on Monday night. Following the meet, around 20 ministers resigned reposing faith in Kamal Nath’s leadership.