Jyotiraditya Scindia Resigns from Congress

Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from Congress on Tuesday soon after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Scindia’s move has left the Congress government in the state on the brink a dramatic collapse, with sources saying the influential leader may join the BJP today in a shock move and be nominated to the Rajya Sabha as its member.

Sources also said that as many as 20 Congress MLAs stand ready to submit letters of resignation, by fax, to the Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly in a move that will topple the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government.