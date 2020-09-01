“Free Dr. Kafeel Khan Immediately” – High Court

The Allahabad High Court today termed the detention of the UP doctor Kafeel Khan under the National Security Act (NSA) as “illegal”.

In its verdict, the court further said that the doctor, who was held for speaking against the controversial CAA, must be freed immediately as the speech given by Khan didn’t intend to incite any hatred or violence.

The High Court reportedly said, “A complete reading of the speech prima facie does not disclose any effort to promote hatred or violence. It also no where threatens peace and tranquility of the city of Aligarh,” the high court said today. “It appears that the District Magistrate had selective reading and selective mention for few phrases from the speech ignoring its true intent.”

It must be noted that Khan was held under the ‘draconian’ NSA for his speech against the CAA at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) last year. He is currently imprisoned in a Western UP jail.