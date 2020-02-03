Kailash Kher to perform at Sahitya Sabha Today

Renowned folk and classical singer, Padma Shri Kailash Kher will enthrall the spectators at the 75th biennial session of the Asom Sahitya Sabha on Monday night.

The 75th biennial session of the Asom Sahitya Sabha began at Sualkuchi in Assam’s Kamrup district on Friday.

Former director general of Assam Police, Kuladhar Saikia took over as the new president of the Sahitya Sabha on Sunday. To welcome the newly-elected president, the organising committee arranged a special vehicle which was designed on the theme of ‘Sualkuchi’ by noted artist Nuruddin Ahmed.

Around 3,000 litterateurs, including locals and foreigners, are expected to throng Sualkuchi to attend the conference.