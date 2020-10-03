Kailash Satyarthi Implores PM To Lead War On Rape

Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi has urged upon PM Modi to “end the crisis of justice for women and children.

Reacting to the Hathras incident and other instances of sexual assault against women, he reportedly implored the PM to lead the war against rape.

PTI reported him as saying, “What is happening to our daughters across India is a matter of national shame. It is my humble appeal to our Hon’ble Prime Minister – the nation looks to you – to end this crisis of justice for our women and children. I implore you to lead the war on rape. Our daughters need you, and we are all with you.”

He further said, “We are lacking in a basic sense of humanity and compassion. We have failed to protect our daughters and hold our sons accountable for their actions. Our daughters can no longer continue to pay the price of our failure to bring up our sons right. It will take a people’s movement to break this mindset of violence.”