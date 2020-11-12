Kakopathar: Pratidin Time Journalist Dies in Attack by Unknown Vehicle

In a tragic incident, a journalist of Pratidin Time Parag Bhuyan died while he was hit by an unknown car on Wednesday night at Kakopathar. He was admitted to Aditya Nursing Home in Dibrugarh and died while undergoing treatment.

Bhuyan was hit by the car which was driven by some unknown people in front of his home on Wednesday night and later shifted to the hospital in a critical condition. It was suspected that he was attacked by miscreants as he had brought many corruptions of political leaders to light.

Parag Bhuyan was the brother of Assam Jatiya Parishad’s Coordinator Jagadish Bhuyan. Jagadish Bhuyan also served as MLA from Sadiya Legislative Assembly, Tinsukia district for two terms and also served as Minister of Tourism during the Prafulla Kumar Mahanta-led government in 1998-2001.

However, police are investigating into the incident but couldn’t identify the vehicle as to whom the car belongs to.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Press Adviser to the Chief Minister Rishikesh Goswami also expressed grief over the sad demise of the journalist.

The chief minister also instructed the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam to seize the vehicle at the earliest.

Moreover, the press club of different districts and journalists associations condemned the incident of killing the journalist.

Recently, Parag Bhuyan also delivered many news of the SI recruitment exam scam and also broadcast news of BJP leader Dipanjali Kakoti. Bhuyan broadcast the news of physically assaulting an ASI by the BJP leader.

The vehicle attacked Bhuyan soon after he delivered the news of Dipanjali Kakoty.