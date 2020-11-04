Kalapahar COVID Hospital Inaugurated by Himanta

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the COVID hospital in Kalapahar on Wednesday. The hospital will be connected with Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The COVID patient will be felicitated with the same treatment as GMCH in the Kalapahar center. The doctors and nurses of GMCH will provide service in the COVID center of Kalapahar.

The minister said that the number of COVID cases is declining with the passing days and a total of 431 people are currently infected with the virus in Guwahati.

