Kaliabor: 8 Apprehended In Police Raid Against Gambling

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Kaliabor Gambling
Representative Image

Assam Police conduct raid against shore gambling in Kaliabor of Assam’s Nagaon district on Monday.

5 shore gambling owners and 3 gamblers of IPL have been apprehended by the police on Monday in Kaliabor.

The apprehended gambling owners are identified as Babu Das, Niranjan Bora, Ainul Hoque, Nurul Ravi and Dilip Sahu.

The three nabbed IPL gamblers are identified as Sameer Ali, Habibur Rahman and Noor Islam.

According to sources, the police have also seized a vehicle and a total amount of Rs. 10,170 cash in it.

