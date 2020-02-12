Kaliko Pul’s son dead in UK

Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Kalikho Pul’s son, Shubanso Pul was found dead in the UK under mysterious circumstances.

Kalikho Pul committed suicide on 2016 leaving an explosive political diary.

The family sources said on Tuesday that Shubanso, 20, who was studying at a university there, was found dead at his apartment in Brighton in Sussex. He was the son of Mr Pul’s first wife Dangwimsai Pul. Pul has three wives.

The Pul family is trying to get in touch with the Indian High Commission in the UK to bring back Shubanso’s body.

With the support of a few elected members of the Congress and the BJP, Mr Pul became the chief minister for a brief period in 2016. However, the Supreme Court ruled against the appointment.

His third wife Dasanglu Pul is a BJP MLA from the Pul fiefdom of Anjaw district.