Kamakhya: CID Raids at Riju Sarma’s Home

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has launched a search operation at Kamakhya. The search operation was launched at Riju Sarma’s house against some financial corruption that took place in the Kamakhya temple.

Riju Sarma’s name was involved in the scam when he was the Secretary of the managing committee of Kamakhya Debuttar.

The Gauhati High Court has instructed the CID to submit a report within three months.

However, Riju Sarma is absconding and CID has not found him yet.

According to reports, corruption of Rs. 7.62 crore in the Kamakhya Devalaya was reported during Riju Sarma’s tenure.