Kamakhya Devalaya Authority Restarts COVID Test for Visitors

The Kamakhya Devalaya authority has restarted the COVID-19 antigen test for visitors from Saturday amidst the rising cases in Assam and other parts of the country.

As pilgrims from across the country visit Kamakhya temple in large numbers on daily basis, the authority had decided to start the Rapid Antigen Test in the Kamakhya-Nursery entry gate.

Every visitor will have to undergo the test before entering into the temple premises. No visitors will be allowed to enter the temple without COVID testing.

Moreover, the priests will also have to undergo COVID test.