Kamakhya Devalaya Closed for Devotees from Today

Kamakhya Temple
The Shaktipeeth Kamakhya Devalaya will be closed for devotees from Thursday (May 13) for 15 days amid the rise in cases of COVID-19. This was informed by the devalaya authorities through a notification.

The other temples in the Nilachal Hills will also remain closed along with the Kamakhya Devalaya. The temple authorities have issued the notification supporting the government’s new SOPs issued on Wednesday to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the new SOP issued by the Assam government all religious establishments will remain closed from today for the next 15 days in order to bring into control the coronavirus infection which is increasing rapidly.

The Kamrup Metro administration has also imposed restrictions on plying of private and personal vehicles from 5 am to 2 pm with effect from May 13.

The restrictions said that vehicles with odd numbers will be allowed to ply on odd dates: Vehicle number ending with 1/3/5/7/9/ on 13th/15th/17th/19th/21st/23rd/25th May etc. While vehicles with even numbers will be allowed to ply on even dates: Vehicle number ending with 0/2/4/6/8 on 14th/16th/18th/20th/22nd/24th/26th May, etc.

However, the order read that the restrictions will not be applicable in respect of government vehicles, media persons, water tankers, milk-carrying vans, ambulances, LPG distribution vans, vehicles hired, private used for medical duty, COVID-19 duty on production of valid ID proof, and personal vehicles for medical emergency and vehicles plying in national highways.

The restrictions on plying of vehicles come at a time when Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) issued revised guidelines to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic as the state continues to witness a surge in positivity rate during the last few days.

According to the official order, the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will come into force from 5 AM of May 13 until further orders and there shall be a total ban on movement of individuals from 2 PM to 5 AM daily except for exemptions specified in the order dated May 4, 2021.

