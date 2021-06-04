The Kamakhya Devalaya will remain closed for devotees till June 30 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The temple was closed since May 13 keeping in view of the surge in coronavirus cases for 15 days which has been further extended till June 30.

The temple authority said that the Ambubachi Mela which will be held from June 22 will also not be celebrated amid the pandemic crisis. The rituals will be performed inside the temple by the priests but will remain closed for devotees. No sadhus and saints will be allowed to come during the Ambubachi which is celebrated during the menstrual cycle of Maa Kamakhya.

Unlike the other years, this year temple authority will not allow any visitors and pilgrims to visit the temple during Ambubachi as the state along with the rest of the country is going through a tough period amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision has been taken by the ‘Dolois’ (priests) that only the rituals and prayers associated with the festival would be performed by them.

The temple authority will also not allow any sadhus to visit the temple or the nearby areas to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

The temple authority said that the route from Kamakhya Gate to the temple will be closed so that no pilgrims could gather in and around the temple premises.

It has also been said that no NGOs or social organizations could set up temporary camps or bhandars for the people. “Only permanent pandas or priests will be allowed inside the temple premises,” said the authority.

Although the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hinted on Thursday that the COVID-19 restrictions would be relaxed after June 7, the temple authority has decided to keep the premises closed until June 30 so that the pandemic couldn’t spread further.

