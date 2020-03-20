Kamakhya Temple Closed Amid Covid-19 Outbreak

The Kamakhya Devalaya authorities have closed the doors of the temple from Friday for pilgrims as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

The authorities informed that the daily rituals will be performed inside the temple by the priests. The priests are also asked to use sanitizer while entering the temple premises.

Sanitizers and hand wash have been kept in front of the entry gate and anyone entering the temple should wash and sanitize their hands.

The authorities have also said that puja will be performed today in the temple premises for the safety and security of the people amid the coronavirus fear that has become a global threat.

The temple authorities have also asked the visitors to vacate the guest houses in the Nilachal Hill areas as a preventive measure and necessary precautions have been taken in the hospitals inside the premises of Kamakhya.

On the other hand, the Doul Govinda temple in North Guwahati will also remain closed from today until further notice.