Kamakhya Temple Opens Today

Kamakhya temple in Assam’s Guwahati has opened its doors from Sunday morning for the devotees after seven months of closure due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The temple’s Devalaya complex gate will remain open from 8.00 am until sunset, the Kamakhya Devalaya Management Committee said.

“People can enter between 8.00 am and 1 pm and 2 pm and 5.30 pm,” said the committee, adding that police and health department officials will be deployed at the entry point to screen the devotees, “If anyone has tested negative for Covid-19 in the last three days and can produce a report, then they may enter. The others will have to undergo a Rapid Antigen Test at the entry point”.

Each devotee will be allowed to 15 minutes to worship while maintaining social distancing norms.

The devotees have been permitted to perform ‘parikrama’ from today, the management committee further added.

“Kamakhya temple to open from tomorrow for devotees to perform ‘parikrama’. The inner sanctum sanctorum will, however, remain closed,” said Kamakhya Devalaya Management Committee.