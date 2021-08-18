Kamakhya Temple Reopens for Devotees after 3 Months

The Kamakhya Temple reopened for devotees on Wednesday after three months. The temple was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kamakhya Devalaya reopened after the Assam government on Tuesday issued a revised SOP stating that the iconic places could reopen with 20 persons to be allowed in a hour.

The fully vaccinated devotees will be allowed to enter the Kamakhya temple premises by showing the certificate of taking two doses of the vaccine.

The devotees will have to maintain social distance and wear mask during their visit to the temple.

On the other hand, the Ganesh Mandir at Latasil also reopened for devotees from today. The temple authorities allowed 10-15 persons to enter the temple in an hour.

The Ganesh mandir also reopened after three months which was closed due to the pandemic.

