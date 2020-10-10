Kamakhya Temple To Open Tomorrow

The Kamakhya Devalaya Management Committee, after a discussion with the district administration on Saturday, has decided to open the doors of its Devalaya complex for devotees, enabling them to perform Parikrama from tomorrow i.e October 11.

It is however informed that the inner sanctum will remain closed until further notice.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the committee has laid out various steps and precautions to prevent the spread of virus. Devotees are asked to strictly follow the guidelines as per government protocol.

Guidelines issued by the committee –

The Devalaya Complex gate will remain open from 8 am till sunset on normal days. However, the timing may be changed during Navaratri n Durga Puja.

The devotees will have to undergo Rapid Antigen Test(RAT) for covid19 at the medical camp organised by Health Deptt. near the entry point at Nursery(Kamakhya Foothill). Those who have tested within last 3 days need can travel after showing their reports.

After reaching the hilltop, the devotees will have to show their reports to the security persons & proceed further.

Then they will have to collect Entry Card from Annakshetra office situated in front of Chinnamasta/Kameswar Mandir & proceed to the Devalaya complex.

They will have to go through Thermal screening n sanitsation chamber at the main gate.

The maximum time allotment for each devotee will be 15 minutes.

No entry without Face Mask.