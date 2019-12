The Kamakhya Temple will remain partially closed on Thursday, informed the temple management authorities. The temple will remain closed due to the solar eclipse.

Although the time of the eclipse is from 8:08 am to 12 pm, the temple gate will remain closed till 12:30 pm.

It may be mentioned here that the solar eclipse would be witnessed in the Marina Islands, India, Oman, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.