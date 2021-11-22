Kamal Haasan Tests Positive for COVID-19

Kamal Haasan has tested positive for COVID-19. He recently returned from the US after launching his clothing line called Kamal’s House of Khaddar. Kamal Haasan in a tweet revealed that he had a slight cough after his return from the US.

The actor has now been admitted to a hospital in Chennai. He urged everyone to be careful and added that Covid-19 hasn’t gone away.



His tweet in Tamil read, “After my return from the US, I had a slight cough. When I got tested, my Covid-19 results turned out to be positive. I have been quarantined at a hospital in Chennai. People should realise that Covid-19 hasn’t gone away and must take utmost precaution (sic).”

ALSO READ: Tripura Violence: Denied Appointment with Amit Shah, TMC Stages Protest