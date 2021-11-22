EntertainmentNationalTop Stories

Kamal Haasan Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau

Kamal Haasan has tested positive for COVID-19. He recently returned from the US after launching his clothing line called Kamal’s House of Khaddar. Kamal Haasan in a tweet revealed that he had a slight cough after his return from the US.

The actor has now been admitted to a hospital in Chennai. He urged everyone to be careful and added that Covid-19 hasn’t gone away.

His tweet in Tamil read, “After my return from the US, I had a slight cough. When I got tested, my Covid-19 results turned out to be positive. I have been quarantined at a hospital in Chennai. People should realise that Covid-19 hasn’t gone away and must take utmost precaution (sic).”

ALSO READ: Tripura Violence: Denied Appointment with Amit Shah, TMC Stages Protest

You might also like
National

Activist, ‘Court’ Actor Vira Sathidar Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

National

RaGa to contest second seat from Wayanad

Assam

Assam CM Sarma Expresses Deep Concern Over Majuli Ferry Accident, Orders Bimal Bora…

National

Aadhaar not a pre-condition for school admission: UIDAI

Top Stories

Guwahati: Lockdown relaxations not revoked, says DC Biswajit Pegu

Assam

Guwahati-Singapore flight services to commence from September 1