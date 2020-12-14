Top StoriesRegional

Kamal Kumar Medhi To Resign From APCC

By Pratidin Bureau
In a latest development, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson and chairman of the party’s RTI department Kamal Kumar Medhi have submitted his resignation on Monday afternoon.

In the letter to APCC President Ripun Bora, Medhi wrote, “Now onward due to various political reasons I have decided not to extend my function for the party. I submit my resignation as a spokesperson for APCC, as chairman of RTI Department, APCC and as a general member for the Congress party”.

Medhi had joined Congress in June, 2018.

