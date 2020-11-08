UncategorizedTop StoriesWorld

Kamala Harris’ Husband To Be First ‘Second Gentleman’

By Pratidin Bureau
While Kamala Harris made history as the first woman and first Black U.S. Vice President, her husband Doug Emhoff has become the first “second gentleman”.

Harris and Emhoff who were married in 2014 is also the first mixed-race couple to fulfill the position. He is white while she is the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants.

“Traditionally, the spouses of presidents and vice presidents have been expected to forge a careful balance of supportiveness and independence. Many pick a charitable cause to promote,” The Hindu said.

Emhoff an accomplished lawyer specialises in media, sports and entertainment law.

“He took leave in August from the multinational DLA Piper, which has lobbying offices in Washington. That could raise prickly conflicts of interest with Ms. Harris’s work,” The Hindu report said.

Emhoff would also become the first Jew to be part of America’s first or second families.

