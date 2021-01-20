Kamala Harris Sworn In As US Vice President

Daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, Kamala Harris took oath as the new Vice President of the United States of America at the Capitol on Wednesday.

She has become the first Black person, first woman, and first Asian American to serve in the position.

She was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

US President-elect Joe Biden oath taking is underway.

Ahead of her swearing in ceremony Harris tweeted:

A new chapter begins today. Tune in now for #Inauguration2021 as @JoeBiden and I are sworn in to office and set our nation on a new path forward.