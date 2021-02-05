Top StoriesRegional

Kamalpur: Himanta Takes Part In Bicycle Rally

By Pratidin Bureau
46

As Assam election closes in, cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma left no stones unturned in ramping up campaigning for his party. On Friday, the minister took part in a massive bicycle rally at Kamalpur in Kamrup district.

BJP national general secretary Dilip Saikia, minister Bhabesh Kalita also attended the rally along with a sea of party workers as well as locals.

Sarma took to twitter and thanked the people for their support.

Kamalpur is reverberating with rare enthusiasm. The cheerful & energetic youth and people made it so very exciting at the #cyclerally. I thank each one of you at Kamrup (R) for your spirited support to @BJP4India. Gratitude,” he tweeted.

