Kamrul Islam Choudhury sent to 2-day CID custody

Assam Youth Congress President Kamrul Islam Choudhury has been sent two-day CID custody. The Kamrup CJM court on Sunday sent the leader to CID custody.

He was arrested on Thursday over charges of damaging public property during violent protests against contentious CAA in Guwahati last month. Kamrul was arrested at Dispur police station when he went there to submit the interim bail court order which was earlier granted by the Gauhati High Court.

It may be mentioned here that last month, Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had played a video footage at a press conference showing Kamrul near the site of violence. A youth was seen shaking his hands in the clip.

However, Assam Congress has already dismissed the allegations and termed it as “political witch hunt”.