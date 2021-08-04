Kamrup: Another Accused Injured In Police Encounter

An infamous dacoit was wounded in an encounter in Kamrup district on Wednesday when he allegedly tried to escape from police custody.

As per reports, the dacoit and his accomplice were allegedly involved in a number of cases including murder. They were arrested on Monday along with arms and ammunition.

The main culprit was taken to Barihat Bhalla to recover more arms when he tried to escape. The police had to shoot at him to stop him.

A bullet hit the accused’s right leg and he has been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

The duo was involved in the murder of a businessman in Bijoynagar two years ago.

At least 15 suspected militants and criminals were shot dead in police encounters while escaping police custody, while 29 accused were injured.

