Hatigaon police on Saturday busted a gang of interstate mobile phone thieves in Sangsari.

In this connection, three of the gang members from Jharkhand have been arrested. 35 expensive smartphones were also recovered.

Acting on a tip off the Hatigaon police, apprehended Matan Ansari, Tasbir Sheikh and Idul Sheikh.

As per reports, the accused stole most of the phones from Beltola market and the railway station.