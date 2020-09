The Kamrup (M) District Administration has announced ‘Dry Day’ on September 26 on the occasion of Janmotsav of Shrimanta Shankardeva.

The administration in an order said that sale or distribution of spirituous, fermented or intoxicating liquors is strictly prohibited.

The order said that all wholesale warehouses, IMFL Retail “Off” and “On” shops including club “On”, Hotel “On” and Country Spirit shops shall remain closed.