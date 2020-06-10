Kamrup (M) Admin Instructs To Prohibit Earth Cutting During Monsoon

The Kamrup (M) district administration has instructed all concerned departments including enforcement agencies like Revenue Circle Officers, District Police, Forest Department, Public Works Department, Transport Department, Soil Conservation Department, and other authorities to prohibit all earth cutting and earth filling activities in the hilly terrains, water bodies and low lying areas in the district.

The administration, vide a notification issued the directives in view of the grave situation arising out of recent landslide incidents in and around the city and also noticed that unscientific and haphazard earth cutting and earth filling in the hillocks and low lying areas frequently taking place resulting in landslides, artificial flood, and persistent water logging during the rainy season.

It was also directed that no earth cutting must be allowed till the monsoon season is over, even if permission has been procured from the regulatory authorities like GMDA or GMC for any construction activity.

All concerned departments and regulatory bodies have also been ordered to take steps for review of permissions accorded, if any, during the current year and to cancel permissions in vulnerable areas prone to landslides and flash floods, considering the present risk and vulnerability.