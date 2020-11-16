Kamrup (M) Admin Issues Guidelines for Chhath Puja Celebrations

The Kamrup (Metro) District Administration has issued guidelines for Chhath puja celebrations in Guwahati.

During a meeting held by the administration with the Chhath puja committees in the presence of senior police personnel and other concerned authorities, a number of decisions were taken for the same and smooth conducting of the celebrations.

The guidelines issued by the administration are:



1. Wearing of masks and social distancing is to be followed strictly in every site.

2. Maximum five members of a family are allowed to perform the rituals at once.

3. Apart from the religious rituals no other cultural programs and mela will be allowed on the occasion.

4. No eateries and other commercial kiosks will be allowed at the Chhath puja sites.

5. Puja committees have to take prior permission from the concerned ADCs before organizing the pujas.

6. The District Administration has asked the Inland Water Transport Department to restrict the movement of private boats and ferries during puja, but to maintain proper rescue boats in case of a probable mishap.

7. APDCL and the Chhath puja committees have been asked to provide proper unhindered lighting during the celebration.

8. No extensive decoration or pandals have been allowed on the sites.

9. The district administration has also restricted the use of plastics and thermocol and asked the committees to cooperate with GMC in cleaning the puja sites after the rituals are over.

10. Every Chhath puja site is to mandatorily have medical professionals and ambulances ready for an emergency. The health department is asked to provide the needful.

This year Chhath puja will be held at Brahmaputra riverfront (Uzan Bazar to Bharalumukh), Sunsali, Pandu ghat, Maligoan Railway stadium, Birubari fishery, Basistha, Lalmati, Khanapara Farmgate, Hatigoan, Jyotikuchi, Narengi, Pathar Quarry, Narengi, Azara, and Chandrapur.