Kamrup (M) Administration Forms Task Force to Monitor COVID-19 Situation

The Kamrup (M) district administration has formed a task force to monitor the COVID-19 protocols strictly. “The administration will act strictly from today onwards in order to follow the COVID protocols. Heavy fines will be imposed from the people for not wearing masks,” said Kamrup (M) DC Biswajit Pegu while addressing the media.

Pegu further stated that the task force has been formed under the supervision of ADC and with the help of the police who will pay a sudden visit to different areas and if anyone found to have violated the covid norms will be punished.

“Visiting the market places, mass gathering, loitering after 5 pm has been strictly prohibited and if anyone would found to do the same will face strict action. We urge the people not to go against the administration or police or else we have to take stern action,” the DC said.

The DC further said that Kamrup (M) has seen a slight increase in cases of COVID-19 which needs to be prevented and therefore, requested the people to follow the COVID norms.

