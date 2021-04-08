Kamrup (M) DC Urges Educational Institutions to follow COVID Protocols

By Pratidin Bureau
Biswajit Pegu
Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu urged the educational institutions to follow COVID protocols or else strict action will be taken against the institutions.

Speaking to media, the DC said that Section 144 might be imposed as per the situation and this will be discussed with the concerned department.

The DC further stated that offline classes might be cancelled and online classes would be started again if the COVID cases surge.

He further urged the people to wear masks or strict action will be taken against them.

