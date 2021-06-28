Kamrup (M): New Covid-19 Relaxations From Today

The new relaxed Covid-19 restrictions come into effect starting today in Kamrup Metro.

Earlier, the Government have revised its previous announcement of Curfew in Kamrup Metro.

As per the revised guideline, curfew to be imposed from 5 pm instead of 4 pm from Monday, i.e, starting today.

Earlier, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta addressed a press meet on Friday where he issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state.

The SOPs that comes into effect from Monday (June 28) through Sunday (July 4) are as follows:-