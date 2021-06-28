Kamrup (M): New Covid-19 Relaxations From Today

The new relaxed Covid-19 restrictions come into effect starting today in Kamrup Metro.
Earlier, the Government have revised its previous announcement of Curfew in Kamrup Metro.
As per the revised guideline, curfew to be imposed from 5 pm instead of 4 pm from Monday, i.e, starting today.
Earlier, Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta addressed a press meet on Friday where he issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state.
The SOPs that comes into effect from Monday (June 28) through Sunday (July 4) are as follows:-
- Curfew in Guwahati to be from 5 pm. Shops to be closed down by 4 pm.
- Full containment announced for four districts in Assam namely – Biswanath, Goalpara, Morigaon and Bokakhat town of Golaghat district.
- Only essential services will be allowed to operate in these districts.
- Inter-district travel remains prohibited.
- Concerned authorities have been asked to impose ‘portal containment zones’ in 247 areas where COVID-19 situation is grim.
- The new SOPs will be effective for one week starting Monday.
- More vaccines to arrive from July 1.
- Those who are administered both dose of the COVID-19 vaccine need not be tested at airport and railway stations.