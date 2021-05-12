Kamrup (M) Reports 43 COVID Deaths in 24 Hours

The Kamrup (M) district has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours with 43 people succumbing to the disease on Tuesday, informed Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dr. Achyut Baishya.

The superintendent further stated that the COVID cases in the state are increasing at an alarming rate and in the last 24 hours, the state recorded the second highest number of cases with 6,258. Out of the new cases detected in the last 24 hours, Kamrup (M) reported 1585 cases.

Dr. Baishya further stated that the ICU beds in MMCH, Kalapahar COVID hospital are almost full but there are alternate arrangements for ICU beds. He said that 20 ICU patients have recovered on Tuesday and have been discharged.

It may be mentioned that with the new cases recorded on Tuesday, the active caseload of the state stands at 39, 264. The positivity rate is 9.13 per cent.

The overall caseload of the state is 3, 04, 429.

The new cases were conducted out of 68, 572 tests, and Kamrup (M) registered 1, 585 cases, Kamrup Rural at 527, Dibrugarh at 507, and Nagaon at 313.

A total of 4, 409 patients were discharged today. The recoveries have touched 2,61,980 with a recovery rate of 86.06 per cent.

The death count of the state has surged to 1,838 with 85 new fatalities. The death rate is at 0.60 per cent.

District-wise deaths also included: Dibrugarh (7), Nagaon (6), Kamrup Rural (5), Barpeta (4), Sivasagar (4), Sonitpur (4), Jorhat (3), Tinsukia (3), Cachar (2), Goalpara (2), Hailakandi (2), Nalbari (2), Bongaigaon (1), Dhemaji (1), Dhubri (1), Golaghat (1), Hojai (1), and Karbi Anglong (1).

On the other hand, India has reported over 4,205 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of deaths stood at 2,54,197.

This was stated in the data provided by the union health ministry.

Meanwhile, 3,48,421 new cases of coronavirus were detected in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,33,40,938.

