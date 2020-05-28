Kamrup (M) Suspends Ferry Service to North Guwahati

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
1

The Kamrup (Metro) district administration instructed to suspend the ferry service between Guwahati and North Guwahati with effect from Thursday due to the rising water level in the Brahmaputra River.

The administration has decided to suspend the ferry service as per the instruction of the district disaster management authority as it has forecasted that the water level will rise to danger level within 2-3 days.

The administration has therefore, decided to stop the ferry service till May 31 or until further notice.

You might also like
National

Thief steals Tiffin box worth Rs 3 crore, eats lunch

Top Stories

CM approves new appointments to PSUs, advisory bodies

Top Stories

Firing in Tinsukia claims five lives

Top Stories

Durga idol vandalised in Howly

Regional

Assam flood, erosion cannot be declared as national problem: Centre

Regional

GUWAHATI | Lithuania Girl’s Moral lesson to save Tree

Comments
Loading...