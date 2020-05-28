Kamrup (M) Suspends Ferry Service to North Guwahati

The Kamrup (Metro) district administration instructed to suspend the ferry service between Guwahati and North Guwahati with effect from Thursday due to the rising water level in the Brahmaputra River.

The administration has decided to suspend the ferry service as per the instruction of the district disaster management authority as it has forecasted that the water level will rise to danger level within 2-3 days.

The administration has therefore, decided to stop the ferry service till May 31 or until further notice.